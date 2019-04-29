KeralaLatest News

Swami Sandeepananda Giri mocks himself by sharing trolls

Apr 29, 2019, 08:27 pm IST
Swami Sandeepananda Giri has mocked himself by sharing cartoon and trolls on him. He in his official Facebook page has shared troll and cartoon on him.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri is an Indian Spiritual leader, religious teacher, environmentalist and orator. He is the Chairman of ‘the School of Bhagavad Gita Trust’.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri is a critic of RSS and BJP. Sandeepananda Giri has also welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala and has also strongly questioned the Thantri family and the Pandalam royal family over their stand on banning the entry of women aged between 10 and 50 from entering the Sabarimala temple.

Gepostet von Swami Sandeepananda Giri am Montag, 29. April 2019

 

Gepostet von Swami Sandeepananda Giri am Montag, 29. April 2019

