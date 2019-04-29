U.S. – Mexico border: Pope Francis donates money to migrants

Pope Francis has donated half a million dollars in aid for migrants apprehended along the U.S. – Mexico border.

The funds will be distributed among 27 projects promoted by sixteen Mexican dioceses and religious congregations, which requested assistance in continuing to provide food, lodging, and basic necessities to the migrants.

Vatican News claimed the aid would specifically help more than 75,000 people who arrived in Mexico in 2018 as part of six migrant caravans. The Catholic Church currently hosts thousands of migrants in hotels within the dioceses or religious congregations, providing basic necessities, from housing to clothing.

Pope Francis recently spoke out against governments that build walls to keep out migrants, saying: “Those who build walls will become prisoners of the walls they put up.”

Many of the migrants attempting to reach the US say they are escaping violence, persecution and poverty in their home countries.