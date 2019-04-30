1,125 security personnel killed by Naxals

The Union Home Minister informed that around 1,125 security force personnel have laid down their lives in anti-Naxal operations since 2009. The ministry revealed this in a reply to a query under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The maximum incidents were reported in 2009 (287) followed by 2010 (262), said the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) Division of the ministry in the reply.

In 2011, 112 security personnel lost their lives, followed by 108 in 2012, 93 in 2013, 81 in 2014, 34 in 2015, 40 in 2016, 56 in 2017, and 52 in 2018, the reply stated. No casualty was reported in 2019 till January-end, it added.

1,190 Left Wing Extremists have been killed by security forces in the country since 2010. There have been 11,567 incidents involving Naxals during the period in which 1,331 security personnel suffered injuries.

7,907 people have been killed in Naxalite incidents between 2004 and 2018 (till 31 July). As many as 90 districts in 11 states of the country are considered as affected by Left Wing Extremists.

The affected states include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, he had said.