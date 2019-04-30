Latest NewsIndia

19-year-old woman gang-raped inside moving car

Apr 30, 2019, 06:58 am IST
Less than a minute
raped

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped in a moving car in Shimla, police said on Monday, 29 April.

The woman lodged a complaint through Gudiya helpline 1515 and alleged that she was raped by a person in the moving car at around 10 pm on Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Shukla said.

In the complaint, the woman stated that the incident took place when she was coming from Mall road on foot towards an area falling under the Dhalli police station limits, Shukla said.

In the meantime, a car stopped near her, she was pulled inside it and was raped in the moving vehicle, the police official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered in this regard at Dhalli police station, the DSP said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

Tags

Related Articles

from-rich-to-poor

Bollywood Celebrities Who Becomes Poor From A Very Rich Lifestyle

Jun 1, 2018, 02:28 pm IST

Ahmed Patel wins big prestige battle

Aug 9, 2017, 06:46 am IST

No more chocolate, chocolate lovers to be disheartened

Jan 3, 2018, 07:46 am IST

All women RPF squad ‘Joymati Bahini’ launched

Jan 22, 2019, 10:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close