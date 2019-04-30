19-year-old woman gang-raped inside moving car

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped in a moving car in Shimla, police said on Monday, 29 April.

The woman lodged a complaint through Gudiya helpline 1515 and alleged that she was raped by a person in the moving car at around 10 pm on Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Shukla said.

In the complaint, the woman stated that the incident took place when she was coming from Mall road on foot towards an area falling under the Dhalli police station limits, Shukla said.

In the meantime, a car stopped near her, she was pulled inside it and was raped in the moving vehicle, the police official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered in this regard at Dhalli police station, the DSP said, adding that the matter is being investigated.