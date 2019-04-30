Actress Sushmita Sen’s latest gym workout video goes viral : Watch Video

Sushmita is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated with her fitness videos. In fact, she regularly shares her workout routine with her fans on Instagram, to inspire them to have a healthy lifestyle. The 43-year-old, not only reigns over the hearts of millions but also in the gym. The former Miss Universe recently shared a video where she can be seen doing hardcore exercise.

While sharing the video on Instagram, she captions it as, “There is no greater motivator than the voice inside each of us!!!?? Me…I talk to myself often & listen very carefully to THAT voice within!!! Somedays its just harder to stay committed, and so I focus on my breath & wait, until I hear that familiar voice say, ‘There is absolutely NOTHING you can’t do’ Go for it!!!???? And I do!!! #sharing #mytruth#discipline #innervoice #innerstrength#gogogo #duggadugga ????? I love you guys!!!”. We are sure this video will surely motivate you to get up and hit the gym NOW!