Bogus Vote Controversy: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Says Teeka Ram Meena is a Part of UDF Campaign

CPI(M) is already on the defensive after video evidence of left supporters doing fake votes for them had surfaced. Left leaders have largely kept silent over the issue but now CPI(M) state secretary of Kerala-Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has come up defending the party and launching serious criticisms against Chief electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena.

“They(UDF) are trying to prove that CPI(M)’s victory is through fake votes. That’s the campaign UDF has undertaken now. But it is serious that the Cheif electoral officer too has become a part of this campaign” said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Kodiyeri defended the three women who have allegedly cast fake votes.

“Teeka Ram Meena said that three of them have done fake votes. How come he arrived at this conclusion without listening to what the accused had to say. He has denied usual justice to these women. He has not taken the steps he should have taken and simply declared that a panchayath member has done wrong. On what basis did he arrive at this conclusion? He has no rights to say that the panchayath membership of the accused should be canceled” he said.

“State electoral officer can only function according to law, to suggest that the membership of Panchayath member should be canceled is beyond his powers” he added.

Kodiyeri also said that Chief electoral officer is not someone who is supposed to act on the basis of a few media reports.