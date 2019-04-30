KeralaLatest News

CPI leader P.P.Suneer who contested from Wayanad may join Muslim League

The LDF candidate contested from Ponnanni Lok Sabha constituency P.V.Anvar raised severe criticism against CPI again. He accused that CPI candidate who contested against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, P.P.Suneer may soon join Muslim League. He has more friends in Congress and League than in left parties. The LDF is likely to pay a big price for fielding Suneer in Wayanad.

He also accused that in the 2011 assembly election, the CPI district leadership has agreed to support Anvar as Left independent candidate in Eranadu assembly seat. But the LEague leadership overturned this. Muslim League leader and MLA from Ernad had given 25 lakhs to CPI leadership, the CPM MLA from Nilambur Anvar accused.

He also made it clear that he will not resign his MLA seat if he fails in the Lok Sabha election. Earlier he claimed that if he fails from Ponnanni, he will resign his MLA position. He accused that the UDF has made a secret adjustment with BJP to defeat him. So Will not resign the MLA position. Anvar informed this in a TV interview.

