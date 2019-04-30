CPI(M) Leader A.A Rahim Dismisses Allegations of Fake Votes Cast Using Police’s Postal Votes

CPI(M) is already on the defensive after video evidence of left supporters doing fake votes for them had surfaced. Now in yet another shocking revelation, a Malayalam news channel has revealed news of Police officer’s postal votes being taken by Left supporters and used to their advantage to cast fake votes for Left.

It is alleged that the postal votes of those officers who go for election duty are ill-used in this manner. CPI(M) leader A. A Rahim though has completely dismissed the allegation.

“All who are in Kerala Police are highly qualified now. It is impossible to cheat them all together and cast votes. During the term of UDF, there were such wrong tendencies. Those who raised voice against such tendencies are now sitting on top of the Police Association. There won’t be any action that action from Left that adversely affects the democratic rights of a citizen” said Rahim.