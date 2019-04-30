KeralaLatest News

CPI(M) Leader A.A Rahim Dismisses Allegations of Fake Votes Cast Using Police’s Postal Votes

Apr 30, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

CPI(M) is already on the defensive after video evidence of left supporters doing fake votes for them had surfaced. Now in yet another shocking revelation, a Malayalam news channel has revealed news of Police officer’s postal votes being taken by Left supporters and used to their advantage to cast fake votes for Left.

It is alleged that the postal votes of those officers who go for election duty are ill-used in this manner. CPI(M) leader A. A Rahim though has completely dismissed the allegation.

“All who are in Kerala Police are highly qualified now. It is impossible to cheat them all together and cast votes. During the term of UDF, there were such wrong tendencies. Those who raised voice against such tendencies are now sitting on top of the Police Association. There won’t be any action that action from Left that adversely affects the democratic rights of a citizen” said Rahim.

Tags

Related Articles

Taimur-cutie

Cute Taimur spotted again: See Viral Pics Here…,

Oct 10, 2018, 10:25 pm IST
rahul-gandhi-accuses-pm-modi-of-leaking-users-details-from-his-official-app

This is what Rahul Gandhi speaks on 2nd day of the Plenary session of the Congress party

Mar 18, 2018, 06:15 pm IST
ranveer and deepika

Here is the Wedding Date Of Bollywood Couple Ranveer and Deepika

Mar 7, 2018, 11:35 am IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Will contest if Congress asks,says Priyanka Gandhi

Mar 28, 2019, 09:31 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close