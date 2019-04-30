Cyclone ‘Fani’: Centre releases advance SDRF funds of Rs 1086 crore to 4 states

As cyclone ‘Fani’ starts making approach, the Ministry of Home Affairs on the decision of National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) released a financial assistance of Rs. 1086 crore to four states in advance. Rs 200.25 crore have been announced Andhra Pradesh, Rs. 340.875 crore for Odisha, Rs 309.375 crore for Tamil Nadu and Rs. 235.50 crore for West Bengal.

Cyclone Fani on Tuesday intensified into severe cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological department has issued high alert and has asked fishermen not to venture into sea. Cyclone Fani intensified into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ on Monday evening and headed towards the Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It could take a shape of an ‘extremely severe cyclone’ by Wednesday, prompting the government to put the National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Coast Guard on high alert, officials said.

In its 9 pm bulletin on Monday, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said the storm currently lays about 620 km east-northeast of the Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 770 km east-southeast of Chennai and 900 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has spoken to officials regarding the situation. “Spoke to officials regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani. Asked them to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance. Also urged them to work closely with Governments of the affected states. Praying for everyone’s safety and wellbeing,” PM Modi tweeted.