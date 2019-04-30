KeralaLatest News

Here is What BJP’s Report Says On Party’s Chances in Kerala

Apr 30, 2019, 02:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP’s report on the election result in Kerala predicts that the saffron party will secure victory in two constituencies- Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta. It also said there was some vote leakage at Vadakara and that there will be a surprise surge in votes at Thrissur.

Although the majority of the minority and left votes were aligned in favor of UDF, victory at Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta is certain. There is a slight chance for an upset at Thrissur, but the report predicts the party to take the second position in Thrissur and Palakkad. BJP also thinks the vote will increase by 50 percentage everywhere except in northern Kerala.

BJP representatives meeting to analyze the polling will be held at Kochi tomorrow.

Tags

Related Articles

BJP-Andhra

BJP set to play the role of the opposition party in the state

Mar 7, 2018, 01:27 pm IST

Shocking ! Grandfather arrested for raping 14-month old girl

Jul 16, 2018, 11:27 pm IST

Pakistan’s Court Issued Death Sentence to man who Raped and Murdered 6-year-old

Oct 12, 2018, 09:26 pm IST
flood-hit Kerala

Flood-Hit Kerala From Space; NASA Shows Before & After Images

Aug 28, 2018, 07:42 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close