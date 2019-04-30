Here is What BJP’s Report Says On Party’s Chances in Kerala

BJP’s report on the election result in Kerala predicts that the saffron party will secure victory in two constituencies- Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta. It also said there was some vote leakage at Vadakara and that there will be a surprise surge in votes at Thrissur.

Although the majority of the minority and left votes were aligned in favor of UDF, victory at Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta is certain. There is a slight chance for an upset at Thrissur, but the report predicts the party to take the second position in Thrissur and Palakkad. BJP also thinks the vote will increase by 50 percentage everywhere except in northern Kerala.

BJP representatives meeting to analyze the polling will be held at Kochi tomorrow.