‘I am not Gay’; Cricketer clarifies his sexuality in social media

Australian cricketer James Faulkner made it clear that ‘he is not a gay’.The cricketer used his social media handle for this declaration.

Earlier on Tuesday, a post shared by Faulkner on his Instagram account stirred confusion about his sexuality. On Tuesday he posted a post about his dinner with a “boyfriend”. In the post, he was celebrating his 29th birthday with his mother and friend Rob Jubb. This post has led to reports that the Australian World Cup star had come out as gay.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bw1epixh7hN/

“Birthday dinner with the boyfriend (bestmate!!!)… #togetherfor5years,” said on his official Instagram account. The post got around 20,000 likes and around 1,000 comments. The ‘best mate’ was missing in the original post.

Most believed the message was the way of Faulkner’s revealing his sexuality, which would have made him the first male professional cricketer in the country to confirm that he is gay. It prompted hundreds of positive messages, including from fellow Australian cricketers Glenn Maxwell, Brett Lee and Shaun Tait.

Later on today, he took to social media again saying “there seems to be a misunderstanding”.

“I am not gay… (Jubb) is just a great friend. Last night marked five years of being housemates!” he wrote.

Faulkner has played one Test, 69 one-dayers and 24 Twenty20 matches for Australia, last representing his country in late 2017. He was man-of-the-match when Australia won the Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand in 2015, taking three crucial wickets.