India to bid for World Table Tennis Championships

Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has decided to bid for the 2024 edition of the biennial World Team Championships. India will l bid for the 2024 edition in which 32 teams will take part. The last time India hosted a World Championships was way back in 1987.

The last big ITTF event that was staged in India was in 2012 when Hyderabad hosted the World Junior Championships.

TTFI has recommended three names to the sports ministry for the Arjuna award and they are Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty and Madhurika Patkar.