Indian Army team spots ‘Yeti’ footprints on Himalayas

The Indian Army has released pictures of massive footprints in the snow, saying its mountaineering expedition team could have encountered the mythical and mysterious snowman, the Yeti.

“Moutaineering expedition team has sighted mysterious footprints of mythical beast ‘Yeti’,” the Indian Army official Twitter handle said on Monday night. The yeti is also known as the big foot and the Abominable Snowman.

It said the footprints measured 32×15 inches and were found close to Makalu Base Camp on April 9. Makalu is in west-central Nepal.

On Tuesday morning Army sources said the “Yeti sighting” tweet is based on physical proof of on-the-spot narration, photos and videos.

The Army said it held on to the photographic evidence for some 10 days before handing it over to experts.