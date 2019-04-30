Man raped 8-year-old daughter repeatedly after wife died

Police have arrested a man for raping his minor girl. Haryana Police has arrested the man from Haryana’s Gurgaon for allegedly raping his eight-year-old daughter repeatedly over several months.

The girl stays with her father in Pataudi area. After the death of the girl’s mother, her father repeatedly sexually assaulted her over the last couple of months. She was sexually exploited almost every night after her father got drunk. In the last week, the accused raped her twice.

The girl studying in class four was not behaving normally over the past few days and when neighbours started asking her about it she told them about the sexual exploitation,

Following that they informed the police.

The girl has been rescued and sent to children observation centre for counselling.