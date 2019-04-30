Modi to be banned for 72 years? according to Akilesh Yadav, over “40 Trinamool Congress legislators contact allegation” .

The Sawajwadi part Chief and the former UP Chief Minister Akilesh Yadav has asserted that the Election Commission should ban Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the next 72 years for alleging that 40 Trinamool Congress Leaders had called him through phone.

Vikas [development] is asking, did you hear the shameful speech of pradhanji [the prime minister]?” Yadav said in a tweet. “After losing the faith of 125 crore countrymen, he [Modi] is now relying on the unethical assurance of defection allegedly given by 40 MLAs. This reflects his black money mentality.

He should be banned for not 72 hours but for 72 years.” he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had alleged that around 40 Trinamool Congress legislators were ready to desert their party once the BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections at At a campaign rally in Serampore Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal