Rahul Gandhi was born here in front of everyone,says Priyanka Gandhi

Hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi to clarify his nationality within a fortnight, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that she has never heard of such “bakwas (nonsense)”.

“Rahul Gandhi was born here in front of everyone, he has spent his life here. Whatever is happening is a drama,” Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi told the media.

Notably, the MHA notice came after Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy claimed that Rahul Gandhi is a British national.

In a letter dated April 29, the MHA said that Gandhi has mentioned his nationality as British in an annual return filed by a British company named Backops Ltd. The Ministry gave the Congress leader 14 days to file his response over the issue.

“You are requested to intimate the factual position in the matter to this Ministry within a fortnight of the receipt of this communication,” the letter read.