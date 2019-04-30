This is How Pakistan is Planning to Combat Terrorism Through Madrasas

Pakistan, it seems has admitted that the Madrassas do play a role in cultivating terrorism, but the good thing is that the country has pledged to take action. India’s not so friendly neighbor said it will bring over 30,000 madrasas into the mainstream education system as part of a campaign to combat extremism. This was announced by the military spokesperson said Monday.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan had witnessed an increase in religious seminaries from 247 madrasas in 1947 to 2,861 in 1980. He was addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi.

“And now there are over 30,000 madrasas. Out of these, only 100 are involved in propagating terrorism. All madrasas will be brought under the Ministry of Education so that contemporary subjects can be taught. We will formulate a syllabus which will not have hate speech and students will be taught respect for different sects. In February, money was allotted to bring the seminaries into the mainstream. To control the welfare activities of proscribed organizations, the government has made a system to mainstream their social activities” he said.

“The mainstreaming has three phases. The first is to prepare a bill which will be ready in around a month. The second phase requires training of teachers and the third phase will be the implementation of the bill,” he added.