Want to know how Swara Bhasker shuts down trolls against her masturbation scene on polling day

Apr 30, 2019, 05:53 pm IST
Its now been a pride moment for the retired Commodore Uday Bhasker to see her daughter stand up and give it back a blow to those who tried to bring shame on her.

In a latest,C Uday Bhaskar, one of India’s leading experts and outspoken critics on security and strategic affairs, took to his Twitter and expressed his joy about the abolishment of Article 377. a troll tweeted back to him with a screenshot of Swara Bhasker’s infamous masturbation scene from Veere Di Wedding asking him for his thoughts.

The actress wasted no time and replied to the troll saying this: “I’m an ‘actor’ & I’m ‘acting’ like I’m using a vibrator Palash.  U don’t need to ask my father, you can ask me directly the next time you have any doubts! p.s. drop the Veer from your name bro, anyone trying to shame an older person by such cheap tactics is not v brave! Cheers,” – her tweet read.

Swara Bhasker’s masturbation scene has been criticized by trolls ever since the film released back in June.

