WATCH; These dance moves from Mouni Roy will make you jaw dropping

Apr 30, 2019, 03:25 pm IST
The popular small screen actress from “Nagin” , Mouni Roy has released her latest dancing video through her instagram account. The actress has proved that she could not only act but also act.
She shared her dancing video on the ” World Day dance”

Mouni is a trained Kathak dancer and her moves are simply mind-blowing.

International Dance Day or World Dance Day is celebrated every year on April 29. It is a global celebration of dance created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO.

 

Why linger ? Dance to your desire… #worlddanceday #happydancedayerryday

