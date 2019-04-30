Latest NewsNEWS

“We were servants of Italian government” Kangana Ranaut  against Congress

Apr 30, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
Kangana Ranaut has recently took a dig at the Indian National Congress. The actress caste her vote in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai.
The veteran actress claimed that the Indians have been servants of the Italian government.

This (polling day) is a very important day for us, it comes only once in five years. I feel India is gaining independence today in real sense. Earlier,
Indians were slaves of British, Mughal and Italian governments. Please exercise your Swaraj (independence) and vote.” she asserted with the media.

The former Congress President Sonia Gandhi is from Italy. It is very clear that her statement is directly hitting the Congress party.

Kangana was last seen in her maiden directorial venture ” Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi”.

