CPI Stands Firm Against P.V Anwar, Burns his Effigy

The battle within LDF is intensifying as CPI has comeout taking a strong stand against P.V Anwar, the LDF candidate at Ponnani. CPI alleged that there was no unity in the campaign and no leadership to coordinate the works and this has caused the left to lose a lot of votes

CPI district Council has given a complaint to the state leadership on the same. AYIF workers also burned the effigy of PV Anwar.

Earlier, Anwar had said that CPI is like Muslim League and has always tried to do harm to him. He also alleged that CPI leader P.P Suneer is trying to migrate to Muslim League. Following this statement, AIYF burned his effigy.

CPI is also upset with the fact that despite Anwar violating the manners of the front on multiple occasions, CPI(M) continues to observe violence.