Dairy products at your doorsteps: ‘Milma’ launches Mobile app

The Co-operative giant in Kerala which owns monopoly in the dairy product market in the state ‘Milma’ to launch a mobile application for door delivery of its products. Milma in association with a private IT company will operate the app named ‘AM Needs’. The project will be started on June 1. Through the mobile app milk and other dairy, products will be delivered at the customer’s doorsteps. The project will be launched initially at Thiruvananthapuram. The service will be launched in Ernakulam from July and Kozhikode from August.

The mobile app named ‘AM Need’ can be downloaded from Google play store. You can order milk, curd, and butter through this app. The delivery will be within no time. The door delivery will be initially for three hours from 5 am to 8 am. The customer has to pay a small service charge in addition to the product’s price. The app follows the pattern of popular food delivery services like Uber eats and Swiggy.