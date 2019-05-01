Madhuraraja in 100 Crores Club? Producer to Soon Make Official Announcement

Mammootty fans have not yet had a film from their favorite star which has found its place in the 1 billion club while the other big M of Mollywood- Mohanlal had two(Pulimurugan and Lucifer). It looks like this is going to change as Mammootty’s Madhuraraja looks well set to enter the 100 crores club.

Earlier, producer Nelson Ipe had revealed that Madhuraraja had entered the 50 crore club in 12 days. The film was released on April 12th and reports suggest its close to entering the 100 crore club as we are at the 18th day after release.

Madhuraja was made on a whopping budget of 27 crores and its satellite rights were won by Zee channel for 14 crores. It is expected that the sequel of Madhuraraja- Minister Raja will be released next year.