Latest NewsEntertainment

Madhuraraja in 100 Crores Club? Producer to Soon Make Official Announcement

May 1, 2019, 07:29 am IST
Less than a minute

Mammootty fans have not yet had a film from their favorite star which has found its place in the 1 billion club while the other big M of Mollywood- Mohanlal had two(Pulimurugan and Lucifer). It looks like this is going to change as Mammootty’s Madhuraraja looks well set to enter the 100 crores club.

Earlier, producer Nelson Ipe had revealed that Madhuraraja had entered the 50 crore club in 12 days. The film was released on April 12th and reports suggest its close to entering the 100 crore club as we are at the 18th day after release.

Madhuraja was made on a whopping budget of 27 crores and its satellite rights were won by Zee channel for 14 crores. It is expected that the sequel of Madhuraraja- Minister Raja will be released next year.

Tags

Related Articles

Congress hit back at Narendra Modi,says “Who’s credit card was used to pay for this Modi ji?”

May 2, 2018, 06:59 am IST
Deepika-Padukone-and-Ranveer-Singh-

All New Unseen photos from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding

Nov 21, 2018, 06:57 am IST
cwg-2018-indias-golden-run-continues-24th-gold-medal

CWG 2018: India’s golden run continues, 24th gold medal

Apr 14, 2018, 03:26 pm IST

Pakistan prevented a US diplomat involved in a fatal road accident, to leave the country

May 13, 2018, 05:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close