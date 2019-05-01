Latest NewsIndia

Social media trolls Army’s claims about footprints of ‘Yeti’

May 1, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

The social media trolled the claim by Indian Army that the footprints of ‘mysterious abominable snow-man yeti’ were found by an expedition team of the army.

‘Yeti’ is a mysterious abominable snow-man supposed to be living in Upper Himalayas. It is portrayed as a half-man, half -ape-like creature. Though there is a lot of myths and stories about this snow-man, till now no scientific evidence has been received about its existence.

 

Tags

Related Articles

ISIS

ISIS sleeper cell active in Kerala,says NIA Report

Apr 29, 2019, 11:59 am IST

Pinarayi Vijayan’s convoy blocked pregnant lady in the middle of journey to hospital

Jan 19, 2018, 05:21 pm IST

Yogi Adityanath Govt imposes special cess on liquor to fund cow protection

Jan 19, 2019, 11:20 am IST
monalisa-rain-dance

Big Boss contestant Monalisa raise the heat with her exotic rain dance: Video

May 28, 2018, 12:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close