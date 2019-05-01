Social media trolls Army’s claims about footprints of ‘Yeti’

The social media trolled the claim by Indian Army that the footprints of ‘mysterious abominable snow-man yeti’ were found by an expedition team of the army.

‘Yeti’ is a mysterious abominable snow-man supposed to be living in Upper Himalayas. It is portrayed as a half-man, half -ape-like creature. Though there is a lot of myths and stories about this snow-man, till now no scientific evidence has been received about its existence.

For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32×15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past. pic.twitter.com/AMD4MYIgV7 — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2019

Also sighted: a delighted Yeti after being tweeted by the Indian Army pic.twitter.com/YzKSWpLDbV — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) April 30, 2019

Sorry I shouldn't say anything but the footprints look like he was playing "Lagori" or he has only one leg! https://t.co/JCy9eaOvrr — Anuj Khurana (@HaddHaiYaar) April 30, 2019

The footprints are of only one foot in a single file because the yeti was riding a giant version of this bike. pic.twitter.com/xfg7IhxCDi — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) April 30, 2019

Here I am sharing its exclusive video.#Yeti pic.twitter.com/xoztFlLSsH — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) April 30, 2019

We use pogo sticks as the usual mode of transport. That's why you can't see other foot’s print on the snow… #Yeti pic.twitter.com/P2BwNUFyvX — Chowkidar Yeti (@chowkidar_yeti) April 30, 2019

Indian Army @adgpi returned with vital signs of locating a #Yeti, an ancient giant whose myth and legend keeps growing. pic.twitter.com/fT8pwIhMQE — Shibu Tripathi (@imsktripathi) April 30, 2019

This is how the Yeti walks. pic.twitter.com/QtAHn0w8MI — meghnad (@Memeghnad) April 30, 2019

And I spotted Bigfoot's footprints in Singapore last Sunday. What a coincidence! pic.twitter.com/eMzC0rrOuh — Kanishk Samota (@KanishkSamota) April 29, 2019

I think this is Thanos Soul searching for Moksha after Avenger’s Endgame ?????#Yeti pic.twitter.com/3pu3btez6g — Shaan Kadiyan (@shaankadiyan) April 30, 2019

Little known fact for all you doubters who say it was one-legged: yetis prefer to catwalk. #Yeti pic.twitter.com/TJ8kWGfR00 — Dhruva Jaishankar (@d_jaishankar) April 29, 2019