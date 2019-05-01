CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Soubin Shahir's new film 'Android Kunjappan Version 5.25' started

May 1, 2019, 01:47 am IST
Soubin Shahir’s new move as ‘Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25’. The movie directed by debutant Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval has started rolling in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval has previously worked as a production designer in Bollywood films like ‘Force’, ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ and ‘Badhaai Ho’. F Sanu John Varghese, who has worked in films like ‘Karthik Calling Karthik’, ‘Wazir’ and the ‘Vishwaroopam’ series has been signed as the cinematographer. Bijibal is the music director and Saiju Sreedharan will be handling the edits.

The makers were recently on the look for a Japanese actor to play the female lead. Santhosh T Kuruvilla of Moonshot Entertainment is producing the movie.

