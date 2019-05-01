Latest NewsInternational

Sri Lanka bans Zakir Naik’s ‘Peace TV’

May 1, 2019, 01:54 pm IST
The island nation Sri Lanka suspended airing ‘Peace Tv’. Earlier India and Bangladesh have banned telecasting peace tv accusing that the channel induces youth to join ISIS. Peace tv is an Islamic religious channel by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

Sri Lanka took this decision just after the suicide bomb blast that killed around 250 people in the last Easter day. The biggest cable operators LT and Dialogue has ended telecasting Peace Tv.

The controversial Islamic scholar is living now in Malaysia as India has started an investigation on him.

