‘The person responsible for protecting nation creates chaos’, actress Jaya Bachan criticizes Narendra modi

May 1, 2019, 08:14 pm IST
Bollywood actress turned politician Jaya Bachan attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She criticized Narendra Modi while addressing an election meeting in Lucknow. The veteran actress said that the person who is responsible for protecting the nation is creating chaos and disorder.

Jaya Bachan is a Rajya Sabha MP of Samajwadi Party(SP) from Uttar Pradesh. She was campaigning for SP candidate Poonam Sinha, who is also a former Bollywood actress. Poonam Sinha is contesting against BJP senior leader and union home minister Rajnath Singh.

Poonam Sinha is the wife of Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha. Shatrughan Sinha, the Bollywood actor was a former union minister of BJP. He quit BJP and joined Congress just before the general election. He si contesting from Patna sahib in Bihar.

