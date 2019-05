Five persons were killed and five others injured when a jeep fell into a deep gorge at Phagni in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The deceased–two males and three females–were natives of Ropa village in the district.

The victims had hired the taxi to visit the area and after travelling a few kilometres the driver lost control over the vehicle. As a result, it rolled down the 250-metre-deep gorge.