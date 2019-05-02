Political observer Advocate Jayashankar has mocked the political parties in India on their claims on Pakistan sponsored terrorist Moulana Masood Azhar being designated as ‘global terrorist’. BJP and Congress have stated that the UN Security Council’s decision is the victory of theirs.
Jayshankar on his facebook page shared a post in which he has raised his criticism.
Read Full Facebook Post:
???????????? ??????????????? ???????? ????? ??? ??????? ????? ????????????; ?????? ????????? ??????? ????? ??????…
Gepostet von Advocate A Jayasankar am Donnerstag, 2. Mai 2019
Post Your Comments