KeralaLatest News

Advocate Jayashankar mocks all political parties on Masood Azhar

May 2, 2019, 06:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

Political observer Advocate Jayashankar has mocked the political parties in India on their claims on Pakistan sponsored terrorist Moulana Masood Azhar being designated as ‘global terrorist’. BJP and Congress have stated that the UN Security Council’s decision is the victory of theirs.

Jayshankar on his facebook page shared a post in which he has raised his criticism.

Read Full Facebook Post: 

???????????? ??????????????? ???????? ????? ??? ??????? ????? ????????????; ?????? ????????? ??????? ????? ??????…

Gepostet von Advocate A Jayasankar am Donnerstag, 2. Mai 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Abhimanyu murder case:2 SDPI activists arrested for helping the culprits

Jul 7, 2018, 12:13 pm IST

A photographer who was dating neighbor girl was brutally killed by kith and kins of girlfriend

Feb 2, 2018, 09:20 pm IST
Shashaa

National Award Winner reveals the “Push” she got from A.R. Rahman

Apr 21, 2018, 09:47 am IST

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj thanked Saudi Arabia for this

Feb 8, 2018, 09:28 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close