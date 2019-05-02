Apurvi Chandela becomes world number 1 in women’s 10 m air rifle

Indian shooting ace Apurvi Chandela attained the world number one position in the women’s 10 metres air Rifle event while compatriot Anjum Moudgil rose to number two position in the 10 metres Air Rifle after consistent performances in recent years.

Manu Bhaker is the world number 10 in 25 metres pistol women category.

Among men, Divyansh Singh Panwar reaches world number four spot in 10 metres air rifle category. Abhishek Verma has reached world number three in 10 metres Air Pistol category. India’s teen sensation Saurabh Chaudhary was not far away at world number 6. Anish Bhanwala, the young shooter, secured the 10th spot in 25 metres Rapid Fire Pistol category.