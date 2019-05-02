BJP seeks permission to air movies of Akshay Kumar on ‘NaMo TV’

The BJP has sought permission from the Chief Electoral Office of Delhi to air two movies starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on NaMo TV. The BJP has sought permission to air Akshay starrer films Padman and Toilet-Ek Prem Katha. Last month, the EC said all recorded programmes broadcast on NaMo TV be pre-certified.

The Chief Electoral Officer has now written to the Election Commission of India, seeking clarity whether it can certify movies already cleared by the Censor Board.

Last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party applied for pre-certification of the two Akshay Kumar-starer movies to the media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi’s Chief Electoral Office.

Padman revolves around Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine and Kumar played the lead role. Toilet-Ek Prem Katha is based on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP, in its manifesto, has promised to ensure all reproductive and menstrual health services are easily available to all women across India and with the expansion of ongoing Suvidha scheme, sanitary pads at an affordable cost of just Re 1 will be provided to all women and girls.