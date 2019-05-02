Latest NewsIndia

Child Rights Commission issues notice to Priyanka Gandhi

May 2, 2019, 09:13 pm IST
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday issued a notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over a video in which children were seen chanting slogans including a derogatory one against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The commission in a notice said, “A video in which it is seen that children are being involved in campaigning and can be seen shouting slogans using derogatory remarks and abusive language in your presence.”

After the video went viral, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Priyanka. However, she accused the saffron party of twisting the truth by circulating an edited clip. In the video which was taken in Amethi during an election campaigning, Priyanka can be seen with some children who are at first raised anti-Modi slogans like ‘Chowkidar chor hai’, and then they started using derogatory remarks.

