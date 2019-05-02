Commodity Market: Gold’s demand in India grows by 5%

A report by the World Gold Council (WGC) revealed that India’s gold demand rose 5% to 159 tonnes during the January-March period this year.

According to WGC’s Q1 Gold Demand Trends’ report, Gold demand stood at 151.5 tonnes in the first quarter of 2018. In terms of value, there was a 13% growth during the quarter at Rs 47,010 crore compared to Rs 41,680 crore in the same period last year.

Total jewellery demand in the first quarter was up by 5% at 125.4 tonnes compared to 119.2 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2018. In value, jewellery demand grew by 13% to Rs 37,070 crore against Rs 32,790 crore in the same quarter of 2018.

Total Investment demand for Q1 2019 was up by 4% at 33.6 tonnes from 32.3 tonnes in the same period of 2018. In value terms, gold investment demand went up by 12% to Rs 9,940 crore from Rs 8,890 crore in the first quarter of 2018.