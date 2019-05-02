Latest NewsIndia

Cyclone Fani : Indian Railways Cancels 103 Trains

May 2, 2019, 03:48 pm IST
The Indian Railways have cancelled 103 train in the southern area, while all the trains plying between Howrah and Puri have been cancelled too. Though special trains were announced by the regional Railway decision, there are no reports whether they would ply or not.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the Indian Navy, NDRF, SDRF and Coast Guard have mentioned that they have kept their personnel and relief measures ready to help rescue as many people as they can. In the meantime, all the tourists in Puri and nearby have been advised to vacate the city immediately, as the Cyclone Fani is expected to strike at a speed of 170-180 kmph on Friday.

