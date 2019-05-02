ED attaches Rs 70 lakh worth of assets linked to Global terrorist Hafiz Saeed

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday attached assets worth Rs 73.12 lakh in connection with a terror financing and money laundering case linked to Hafiz Saeed, chief of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The assets belong to one Mohd Salman and his family members and the case is linked to a terror financing probe linked to mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks Hafiz Saeed, they added.

According to reports, funds received by Salman were used for the construction of a mosque at Uttawsr in Palwal, Haryana, and marriage of poor girls.

“Funds received by Salman were used for the construction of a mosque at Uttawsr in Palwal, Haryana, and marriage of poor girls. Investigation so far have resulted in initial quantification of proceeds of crime to the tune of more than Rs 4.70 crore,” tweeted ANI.

Earlier, Saeed was barred by the government from delivering weekly Friday sermon at Jamaat-ud-Dawa headquarters in Lahore in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Saeed was never stopped from delivering Friday sermons even during the years when Masjid Qadsia’s control was under the Punjab government.

Pakistan authorities had sealed the Lahore headquarters of JuD and FIF and detained over 120 suspected militants as part of an ongoing crackdown on banned groups.

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. It had been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.