Election Commission issues fresh notice to Yogi Adityanath

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his controversial remark made on April 19. The poll panel has asked him to reply within 24 hours.

The notice has been issued because of his ‘Babar ki aulad’ comment made during a speech in Sambhal.

Earlier to this, the poll panel had barred Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours.

The poll watchdog had served a notice to Adityanath after he, while addressing a rally in Meerut, compared the Lok Sabha elections to a contest between ‘Ali’, a revered figure in Islam, and Bajrang Bali, the Hindu god Hanuman.

In a separate order, the poll panel had censured Mayawati and “strongly condemned the impugned statements made by her”.

It said she would also be barred from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterance in media related to elections for 48 hours.