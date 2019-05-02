“I took Rahul Gandhi with my arms before his parents did so” says this nurse from Wayanad

Rajamma Vavathil who is a retired staff nurse, who is hailing from Wayanad had no idea that it was congress President Rahul Ganhi who is in her hands as a newborn baby in the labor room of a hospital situated in

Delhi. Now the same new born has came to contest in the Lok Sabha election after 48 years.

“I never thought even in my dreams that Rahul Gandhi will come to Wayanad to contest,” says Vavathil. The 72-year-old vividly remembers the day Rahul Gandhi was born and the delivery room, where she was in attendance with a team of doctors and nurses Rajamma asserted.

According to her memory it was on 1970 that she had the chance to meet the new member of the Gandhi family as she was in her late 20’s.

“You can imagine our excitement about the Prime Minister’s grandson. All of us were thrilled,” beams Vavathil, who joined Holy Family hospital in Delhi after a degree in nursing.

“Rahul was a cute boy and all of us took turns to hold him in our arms because he was the PM’s grandson. We were the first ones to see him even before his parents,” she says proudly.

The 72 year is confident that the congress president will win from Wayanad and wishes to see him as next Prime Minister.

She also asserted that she is eagerly waiting to fix a meeting with him as soon as possible