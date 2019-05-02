India Post Office Recruitment 2019: For vacancies; Details here

India Post Office released a recruitment notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for positions of Staff Car Driver. Aspirants are advised to apply as soon as possible as the last date for filing application is on or before May 7, 2019.

Eligible candidates should submit their applications along with the requisite certificates sought for the posts at the address: The Manager, Mail Motor service, Patna – 800001.

Age Limit: Applicants’ age for appointment by deputation/absorption should not be more than 56 years as on the last date of receipt of applications.

Eligibility:

Deputation/Absorption of officials in the Department of posts: Candidates from among the regular Dispatch Rider (Group- C) and Group-C employees in the pay matrix Level-1 as per 7th CPC in the Department of Posts, having valid Driving License (DL) for light and heavy motor vehicle are eligible. But it will be on the basis of a driving test to assess the competency to drive light and heavy motor vehicle.

Other Ministries of the Central Government and Armed Forces personnel: Those who are holding the post of Dispatch Rider on a regular basis or regular Group C employees in the pay matrix Level-1 as per 7th CPC, and fulfil the necessary qualification prescribed below:

(a) Candidates should possess a valid Driving license for light and heavy motor vehicles

(b) They should have knowledge of motor mechanism, and candidates should be able to remove minor defects in vehicles.

(c) They should have experience of driving light and heavy motor vehicle for at least three years.

(d) They should have passed Class 10 from a recognized Board or Institute.

For Armed Forces Personnel: Retired Armed Forces personnel or those who are to be transferred to reserve within a period of one year, having requisite experience and qualification shall also be considered. Such persons would be given deputation terms up to the date on which they are due for release from the Armed Forces, thereafter they may be continued on re-employment.

It is to be noted that the period of deputation includes the period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or other departments of the central government shall ordinarily not exceed three years.

Selection of candidates: The selection will be purely based on a written exam followed by an interview.

Check advertisement for complete details of the recruitment.