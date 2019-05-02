Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Cases filed against 3 Kerala women for bogus voting

The Kerala police on Wednesday registered criminal cases against three women for casting more than one vote at the Pillathara polling booth in Kasargode Lok Sabha constituency on April 23.

Kerala voted for all its 20 Lok Sabha seats on April 23.

The case was registered by Pariyaram police station against Panchayat member M.V.Salina, former Panchayat member K.P.Sumya and Padmini, all of whom are CPI-M activists. They have been charged under IPC Sections 171 A,C,D and F for impersonation and bogus voting among others.

An official attached to the Pariyaram police station, who did not wish to be identified, confirmed to IANS that they have registered criminal cases against the three women. “The case has been registered and a probe into charges of bogus voting will be looked into,” said the official.

Earlier this week, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena confirmed that the three women voted twice and asked the returning officer to register cases against them under various sections of the IPC. Meena also said that Salina would have to resign from the Panchayat she was a member of and face a probe.

The CPI-M top brass attacked Meena for being partisan in his decisions. Local CPI-M legislator T.V.Rajesh on Wednesday told the media that the party would seriously look into the matter as it felt that the CEO had crossed his limits.

“The women will take legal a recourse in the matter and will also file defamation cases against the media that portrayed them in poor light,” said Rajesh.