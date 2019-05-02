NEWS

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Don’t teach us politics, Says Akhilesh Yadav to Priyanka Gandhi

May 2, 2019, 08:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday asked the Congress not to give his party lessons in politics, because the SP knew how to deal with its adversaries. He was reacting to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s comment that her party was not eating into the votes of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an election rally, Yadav said that the Congress had always governed like the BJP. “They are both the same. If India is facing unemployment due to wrong policies of the Congress, the BJP has only taken those forward and made the situation even worse,” he added.

Yadav said: “The Congress party has stood together with the individual, who got a CBI inquiry ordered against Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and his family for disproportionate assets. But look at our large-heartedness, we still spared two seats for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.”

Tags

Related Articles

Passport fee for children and senior citizens will be cheaper, says Sushma Swaraj

Jan 20, 2018, 08:08 am IST

Aadu 2 massive review

Dec 23, 2017, 04:03 pm IST

This infant food product is to be banned in the Gulf, strict restrictions on food

Dec 13, 2017, 10:22 am IST
MULLAPERIYAR

TamilNadu Not to Make Any Compromises With Kerala On Mullaperiyar Dam Issue

Aug 31, 2018, 03:29 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close