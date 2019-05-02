Lucifer grossed 50 crores from overseas; nearing 50 days of theatrical run

The Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’ starring Mohanlal has once again proved that Mohanlal is unarguably the biggest crowd puller in Malayalam. The movie hit screens worldwide on March 28, is now moving towards 50 days of glorious run.

Shattering multiple box office records, the movie has already entered the Rs 150 crore club. It is already the guest grossing Malayalam movie.

‘Lucifer’ has now become the first Malayalam movie to gross Rs 50 crores from its overseas run. Interestingly, almost Rs 40 crores of this are from the UAE, GCC collections alone. The movie has also done well in some European countries, New Zealand and Australia.

‘Lucifer’, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and scripted by Murali Gopy, is a mass entertainer set in the backdrop of Kerala politics. Mohanlal plays the lead role in the movie, that also stars Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Sai Kumar and Saniya Iyappan in key roles. It is produced by Mohanlal’s own banner Aashirvad Cinemas.