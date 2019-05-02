My body is my weapon’, says Rehna Fathima who tried to enter Sabarimala

The controversial women activist Rehna Fathima who tried to enter Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court verdict which lifted the ban on women of a certain age to enter the temple made a declaration that her body is her weapon.
Rehna on her social media handle declared this. She on her official Facebook page shared a photo and she gave the caption that ‘My body is my weapon.
????? ???????? ????? ?????.click and retouch : Akhi Nanniyod
Gepostet von Rehana Fathima Pyarijaan Sulaiman am Donnerstag, 2. Mai 2019
Post Your Comments