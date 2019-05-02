KeralaLatest News

My body is my weapon’, says Rehna Fathima who tried to enter Sabarimala

May 2, 2019, 11:36 pm IST
The controversial women activist Rehna Fathima who tried to enter Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court verdict which lifted the ban on women of a certain age to enter the temple made a declaration that her body is her weapon.

Rehna on her social media handle declared this. She on her official Facebook page shared a photo and she gave the caption that ‘My body is my weapon.

????? ???????? ????? ?????.click and retouch : Akhi Nanniyod

Gepostet von Rehana Fathima Pyarijaan Sulaiman am Donnerstag, 2. Mai 2019

 

