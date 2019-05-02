New Zealand Open Badminton: H.S. Prannoy enters quarterfinals

In New Zealand Open Badminton, India’s top player H.S. Prannoy beat Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia in straight games to enter into the men’s singles quarterfinals event as his compatriot B. Sai Praneeth crashed out in the second round in Auckland.

Unseeded Prannoy shocked second seed Sugiarto 21-14, 21-12 in just 37 minutes to book his place in the last-eight round, where he will be up against fifth seed Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan. This was world No. 26 Prannoy’s maiden meeting against world No. 13 Sugiarto.

Earlier in the day, Praneeth suffered a straight-game 12-21, 12-21 loss to the legendary Lin Dan of China.

Indian men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth B Reddy too lost in the second round, going down against seventh seeds Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong of Malaysia 17-21, 19-21.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal yesterday made a first-round exit from the women’s singles competition after being stunned by to world number 212 Wang Zhiyi of China.