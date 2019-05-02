Latest NewsInternational

Pakistan gives 70 acres land to set up a university in name of ‘Guru Nanak’

May 2, 2019, 11:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

Punjab province government in Pakistan has allocated 70 acres of land for setting up an international university named after Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the first Sikh Guru. Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar informed media this. The government would also establish a police line, a prison and National Registration Database Authority (Nadra) in Nankana Sahib.

The funds for the construction of the Baba Guru Nanak International University (BGNIU) in Nankana Sahib, will be allocated in the budget of the financial year 2019-20.

There has been a demand from Sikhs living in Pakistan to construct a university named after the founder of their religion Guru Nanak at his birthplace in Nankana Sahib.

Earlier this year, for the first time a Pakistani university had created the Baba Guru Nanak research chair to promote the message of peace that the Sikh spiritual leader preached.

Tags

Related Articles

shreya

Yet another celebrity marriage to be happened during 2018? Rumours are around that Shriya Saran going to marry her foreign boyfriend

Feb 6, 2018, 02:03 pm IST

UAE honours PM Narendra Modi with Zayed Medal

Apr 4, 2019, 02:46 pm IST

The World’s first ATM Machine, rebuilds to gold, on its 50th Birthday: See Pictures

Jul 27, 2018, 04:40 pm IST

I too have a nuclear button… much bigger and more powerful’ than North Korea’s, says Donald Trump

Jan 3, 2018, 07:43 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close