Pakistan gives 70 acres land to set up a university in name of ‘Guru Nanak’

Punjab province government in Pakistan has allocated 70 acres of land for setting up an international university named after Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the first Sikh Guru. Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar informed media this. The government would also establish a police line, a prison and National Registration Database Authority (Nadra) in Nankana Sahib.

The funds for the construction of the Baba Guru Nanak International University (BGNIU) in Nankana Sahib, will be allocated in the budget of the financial year 2019-20.

There has been a demand from Sikhs living in Pakistan to construct a university named after the founder of their religion Guru Nanak at his birthplace in Nankana Sahib.

Earlier this year, for the first time a Pakistani university had created the Baba Guru Nanak research chair to promote the message of peace that the Sikh spiritual leader preached.