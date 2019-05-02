Thai King marries his personal bodyguard before his official coronation

Just before his official ceremony of crowning the Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn married the deputy head of this personal guard which in turn have her the title Queen Suthida.

The surprise announcement was carried in the Royal Gazette the footage related to the marriage was shown to all the Thai Television channels.

Vajiralongkorn, 66, also known by the title King Rama X, became constitutional monarch after the death of his revered father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej,

in October 2016, after 70 years on the throne.

It was in 2014 that he has appointed Suthida Tidjai who was the former flight attendant fot Thai Airways as the deputy commander of his bodyguard unit.

Though there were rumors regarding them the palace has acknowledged a relationship between them.

Vajiralongkorn has previously been married and divorced three times and has seven children.