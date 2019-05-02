Latest NewsNEWS

This is why Smriti Irani said she will ask ‘cultured families’ to keep their children away from Priyanka Gandhi

May 2, 2019, 03:53 pm IST
The Union Minister Smriti Irani has hit out at Priyanka Gandhi saying that she will ask all “Cultured families’ to keep their children away from the Congress General Secretary after a video showing a group of boys purportedly heard making “derogatory remarks and using abusive language” during a poll campaign surfaced on social media.

“She makes children abuse. She asked children to abuse the Prime Minister. You cannot use children for political campaigns. What will children learn out of this? I will ask all cultured families to keep their children away from Priyanka Gandhi. I am happy that the family which claims to be cultured stands unmasked,” she asserted.

She also added that despite Priyanka Gandhi is not contesting from any constituency her presence shows Rahul Gandi’s incapacity.

