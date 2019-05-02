Watch: Priyanka Gandhi playing with snakes during the election campaign

A video of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of playing with the snake has become viral in social media. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met with snake charmers in Raebareli constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

After having a chit-chat with some snake charmers at the village, the general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh not only held a snake but even played with it, much to the amusement of onlookers.

When someone from the crowd warned her to be careful with these deadly creatures, Vadra said: “Nothing will happen, it’s fine”.