WATCH;Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas in the middle of his Awards performance goes viral

The global acclaimed diva Priyanka Chopra has now recently attended Billboard Music Awards on this season along with her husband Nick Jonas. The Jonas Brothers have also gave the first performance together after a decade

Nick, who was singing “Cake by the Ocean” along with his brother Joe, reached the point near Priyanka Chopra during their performance and she reached over and kissed him with a blushing.

The J-sisters – Priyanka, Danielle, and Sophie – were seen cheering for the boys throughout their performance.

The Billboard gang has also posted a small video of the Jonas Brothers’ performance on their Twitter handle.

Priyanka Chopra kissing Nick Jonas during his #BillboardMusicAwards performance is the cutest. pic.twitter.com/sRi8DgRXc1 — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) May 2, 2019