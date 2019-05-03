5 alcoholic drinks that spice up your sex life

If you believe that drinking alcohol before can worsen things on the bed, then it is time for you to think otherwise. The smooth sips of alcoholic drinks can spice up things underneath the sheets. Here are 5 such alcoholic drinks that are believed to be strong enough to improve your sexual performance.

1. Red Wine: The drink makes both men and women horny by increasing their sexual arousal. While drinking two glasses of red wine can boost sex drive in women, drinking one glass is sufficient to increase testosterone in men. However, do not consume the drink in excess. Limit yourself to two glasses and experience the spice on the bed, which you may not have felt otherwise. The passion drink does wonders to your cosy cuddly moments under the sheet.

2. Beer: Taking sips from chilled bottles will enhance your performance on bed. Studies have found that few pints of beer overload a man’s body with phytoestrogens, which are proven to delay orgasm and make men last longer in the act. Dark beers are found to create intense and frequent erection and increase blood circulation in the penis. So, men can definitely go for a few pints to satisfy his ladylove for a longer time on the bed.

3. Champagne: The froth and fizz of this ‘elite drink’ are blessed with an amazing property, and i.e. it enhances sex drive. Having a glass of champagne before sex is said to turn the night more romantic and exciting. It increases the duration of foreplay, the number of positions and the total duration of intercourse.

4. Brandy Alexander: This is more of a milk chocolate drink right from the other and not the actual brandy, and chocolate does spice up your sex life. Have a glass of this smooth creamy drink and get set for out-of-the-world sexual intercourse. Rather than spending time on researching, simply take the drink and experience the difference. The clock might move slowly and steadily!

5. Tequila: Tequila shots will definitely make your sleeves fall off quickly, especially for women. Tequila shots will gear up your sex drive and bring kind of a euphoric effect when you are all set to go wild on bed, floor, or bathroom. While tequila shots do wonders to a men’s sex drive, it is more beneficial for women. Few shots and they will be ready to slip through the body of their man, gently, warmly and passionately.