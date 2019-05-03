After the Ban, Pakistan Takes these Actions Against Masood Azhar

In what is seen as a major diplomatic success of India, the UN has designated Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. Masood Azhar is the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which carried out a suicide bombing in February killing 40 troops in Indian-administered Kashmir and responsible for many other terror activities.

It was the Chinese objection that delayed this move for so long, now after the ban, Pakistan has taken some significant action against Masood.

It is reported that Pakistan has issued an official order to freeze the assets and impose a travel ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

“The Federal Government is pleased to order that the Resolution 2368 (2017) be fully implemented,” says a notification issued by the foreign ministry. Masood Azhar is also banned from selling or purchasing arms and ammunition.

The government directed its officials to take actions “as appropriate for the implementation of sanctions” against the JeM chief, according to the notification.